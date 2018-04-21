CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating an incident where three people were shot in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. One of the victims died at the scene.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

Police blocked off several streets for the investigation. One man was shot and killed in a parking lot. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

It happened just after 5:00 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of South Evans.

A man told CBS 2 off-camera there was a party at a bike club across the street from the parking lot.

Police say the three victims were standing in the parking lot when someone approached them and began shooting. The man who died at the scene is believed to be in his 20s to 30s. The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the third victim, a woman, was driven to the hospital after being shot in the arm.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or possible motive for the shooting.