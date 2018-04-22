CHICAGO (CBS) — On Earth Day, the smallest changes you make can impact preserving the planet.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle about easy environmental swaps people can do at home to help better eating habits.

Some of the items included to reuse include food holders for the kitchen and to take on-the-go.

Another earth day swap is the Sodastream to make carbonated beverages at home with flavored packets instead of buying bottles and cans at the store.

Non-dairy plant protein milk is another way to get calcium if you don’t want regular milk in your diet.

For more information on easy Earth Day swaps, visit this web site for more information.