CHICAGO (CBS) — On Wednesday, April 25, the United Way is hosting its annual April Food Day food drive event in Tinley Park, Illinois.

“Last year, we collected and distributed 109,000 pounds of food to local food pantries, bringing critical resources to our neighbors who need them most in the south-southwest suburbs,” said United Way in a statement.

CBS 2 traffic reporter Derrick Young will serve as host of the event.

More information:

DATE: Wednesday, April 25, 2018

TIME: 10am–2pm Food Collection & Distribution, 11:30am–1pm Awards Luncheon

AWARDS LUNCHEON GUEST SPEAKER: Kim Foxx, Cook County State’s Attorney

LOCATION: Tinley Park Convention Center – 18541 Convention Center Dr., Tinley Park, IL

