CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another is wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side.

It happened in the West Chesterfield neighborhood near 94th and Wabash.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the details.

The medical examiner identified the man shot and killed as 22-year-old Stanley Watson. Police say a 17-year-old male was also shot and injured. He was taken to the hospital.

The call came in Saturday night after 11:00. Authorities say the victims were standing in the front entrance of an apartment building when someone started shooting.

Area North detectives say they are still investigating but so far no one is in custody.