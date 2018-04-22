CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed in front of a toddler this weekend.

Another woman suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. They were parked in a car near Lotus and Jackson in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

One of the women was putting a small child into the car when a man with a gun walked up and opened fire. The child was not hurt.

“We just have to get tough on these blocks,” said community activist Andrew Holmes. “You got a mother that lost a daughter. And this is every weekend, everyday.”

The shooting also lead to a chain-reaction crash. The victim’s car smashing into a sedan causing damage to two other vehicles.