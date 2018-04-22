CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a go-ahead single in a five-run seventh inning, and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to six with a 7-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1) allowed one run and eight hits over six innings, Evan Gattis hit his first home run of the season and the World Series champions completed a three-game sweep in which they outscored Chicago 27-2. Houston travels to the Los Angeles Angels in a matchup of the AL West’s top teams that starts Monday.

Chicago has lost seven straight games and 12 of 13, dropping to 4-14 for the season.

Pinch-hitter Jake Marisnick singled off Aaron Bummer (0-1) leading off the seventh to stop an 0-for-22 slide, advanced to second on Bruce Rondon’s wild pitch and to third on Welington Castillo’s passed ball.

Altuve and Alex Bregman had RBI singles for a 3-1 lead, Marwin Gonzalez greeted Nate Jones with a two-run double and Gattis hit into a run-scoring forceout.

Gattis homered off Hector Santiago in the ninth.

White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez gave up one run, four hits and four walks in five innings.

Matt Davidson and Yolmer Sanchez hit consecutive two-out doubles in the second. George Springer doubled leading off the fifth and scored on Carlos Correa’s sacrifice fly.

FARQUHAR

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said there was no change in the condition of reliever Danny Farquhar, who collapsed in the dugout during Friday’s game.

The 31-year-old was in critical but stable condition in the neurosurgical intensive care unit at Rush University Medical Center.

The White Sox hung Farquhar’s No. 43 jersey in their bullpen for the second straight day.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Manager A.J. Hinch has no concerns with reliever Ken Giles, who was out with back tightness.

Hinch pitched one scoreless inning on Saturday night, his first appearance in six days: “He’s readily available. He was fine for the night. I haven’t heard another word about it,” Hinch said.

White Sox: Moncada left Saturday’s game with a sore left hamstring, but was back in the lineup on Sunday. “He was feeling a little uncomfortable with his leg so I made sure that we had it checked out yesterday,” Renteria said. “He’s doing OK. Obviously we had everybody make sure that he was capable of going today, and he is. So he’s in there.”

UP NEXT

Astros: Gerrit Cole (2-0), scheduled to start Monday, has a 0.96 ERA, allowing four runs — three earned — in 28 innings.

White Sox: Miguel Gonzalez (0-3), slated to open Monday against Seattle, is coming off a loss to Oakland in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits in three innings.

© 2018 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.