Chicago (CBS) – Britain is celebrating the birth of the country’s newest royal baby as Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome their new baby boy.

Large crowds gathered in the streets of Britain to toast the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. The 8 pound, 7 ounce baby will be a little brother to 4 year old Prince George and 2 year old Princess Charlotte. After several hours of labor, Duchess gave birth at the prestigious Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

An unofficial town crier announced the news, but the official royal bulletin was posted on a golden easel outside Buckingham Palace, which is an age-old custom for the public to see.

It will take days or weeks for the royal parents to announce a name. William and Kate will need to run it by Queen Elizabeth first, but top bets are on Arthur, Albert, and Phillip.

The royal baby was born on St. George’s Day, a day which celebrates the patron saint of England.

The tiny prince will be fifth in line to the British throne, bumping Uncle Prince Harry down to sixth. The birth comes just weeks before the royal wedding, when Prince Harry will marry American actress Meghan Markle.

The baby boy is the sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth, who turned 92 on Saturday.