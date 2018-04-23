(CBS) — Travis Reinking is suspected of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House on Sunday.

He has not been seen since the shooting. Here are five things we know about him:

Reinking is 29 years old, from Morton, Ill., a town of about 17,000, 150 miles southwest of Chicago, near Peoria. He has been living near Nashville and was fired from his job at a crane company there.

Reinking was known to authorities in Illinois. For example, in 2016, police were called because Reinking believed singer Taylor Swift was hacking his phone and harassing him.

In July, 2017, Reinking was arrested outside the White House for trying to get in so he could meet with President Donald Trump.