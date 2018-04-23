By Mike Puccinelli
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old man from Morton, Illinois, is the subject of an intense interstate manhunt, after four people were shot and killed at a Waffle House near Nashville.

Travis Reinking is suspected of opening fire with an assault-style rifle in the parking lot of the Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, early Sunday morning. Naked from the waist down, he then stormed inside the restaurant and continued shooting.

The carnage stopped only because of the heroics of customer James Shaw Jr., who heard the gunshots and hid near the restaurant’s bathrooms, and then grabbed the assault rifle and tossed it over the counter when the gunman stopped to load another clip into his weapon.

waffle house shooting Manhunt For Illinois Suspect In Tennessee Waffle House Massacre

Police stand outside a Waffle House where four people were killed and four were wounded after a gunman opened fire with an assault weapon on April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in the shooting and is suspected to have left the scene naked. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Reinking ran from the Waffle House after the shooting, and has been on the loose ever since, despite a massive manhunt involving at least 80 Nashville police officers.

“We’re telling everybody to be very cautious. We don’t want to alarm people, but certainly everybody should take precautions,” Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said.

james shaw jr Manhunt For Illinois Suspect In Tennessee Waffle House Massacre

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 22: Waffle House patron James Shaw, Jr. discusses the shooting at a Waffle House where a gunman opened fire killing four and injuring two at a press conference on April 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. . Shaw, Jr., 29, took action disarming the gunman and ultimately forcing him out of the Waffle House restaurant. Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in the shooting and is suspected to have left the scene naked. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Shaw is being hailed as a hero for disarming Reinking before he could kill anyone else.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t get to the guy any faster,” he said. “It still doesn’t feel real, but now it’s kind of like people say I saved a bunch of lives, but there’s still people who died, so it still kind of hurts, and I saw those people.”

Among those he saw was 21-year-old DeEbony Groves, a student at Belmont University in Nashville, who planned to be a social worker.

Nashville resident Joe Perez was killed in the parking lot. His mother posted a message saying, “This is the hardest day of my life.”

gun Manhunt For Illinois Suspect In Tennessee Waffle House Massacre

In this handout provided by the Metro Nashville Police Department, the AR-15 assault rifle used in a shooting at a Nashville-area Waffle House that left four dead and four wounded is pictured. The suspected gunman, Travis Reinking, 29, of Illinois, is still at large. (Credit: Nashville PD)

In his hometown of Morton, Illinois, ATF and FBI agents swarmed Reinking’s family home Sunday afternoon. They also executed search warrants at the family’s crane business.

Reinking was known to authorities in Tazewell County, Illinois, near Peoria.

In 2016, police were called because Reinking believed singer Taylor Swift was hacking his phone and harassing him.

Reinking was described as suicidal.

suspect Manhunt For Illinois Suspect In Tennessee Waffle House Massacre

(Credit: Metro Nashville PD)

In another incident, he showed up at a neighborhood pool in a woman’s housecoat, which he took off before he began swimming in his underwear.

Last July, Reinking was busted outside the White House for trying to get in so he could meet with President Donald Trump. After that, he was stripped of his Firearm Owner’s Identification Card in Illinois. However, officials said his father acknowledged giving guns to his son after that.

It’s unclear if Reinking’s father will face criminal charges.

