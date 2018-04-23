CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed and 25 were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

The most recent fatal shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the North Park neighborhood.

Police said officers responding to a call of a person down near Hollywood and Spaulding avenues found a 26-year-old man dead on the sidewalk. He had been shot in the head and chest.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the Roseland neighborhood, two people were shot while standing at the front entrance of an apartment building near 94th and Wabash.

Stanley Wilson, 22, was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Police said a 17-year-old man was shot in the left calf, right leg, right forearm, and back. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the South Austin neighborhood, a 34-year-old woman was placing a toddler in a parked car near Lotus Avenue and Adams Street, when someone walked up and opened fire.

The 34-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Tierra Gonzalez, 30, who was sitting in the car, was shot in the torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The toddler was not injured.

Around 5:20 a.m. Saturday in the Woodlawn neighborhood, three people were shot in a parking lot near 66th and Evans.

Kenneth Stanley, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg and neck, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A female who was shot in the arm drove herself to the University of Chicago Hospital.

At least 21 other people were wounded in shootings from Friday afternoon through Monday morning, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the fatal shootings.