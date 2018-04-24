CHICAGO (CBS) — Registration for Chicago Park District summer camp programs is now open.

Regular programs run the week of June 18 through the week of August 20, standard day camps run for six weeks from June 25 through August 3

Online registration for parks located west of California Avenue opened Monday. Parks located east of California Avenue kicked off their online registration on Tuesday.

In-person registration for summer programs will begin either Saturday, April 28 or Monday, April 30, depending upon the park.

For more information about the programs, click here.