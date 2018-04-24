CHICAGO (CBS) – Customers no longer have to go overseas to find out what a McCrispy Chicken tastes like in Hong Kong.

A new McDonald’s restaurant is opening in the West Loop at the company’s new headquarters on Randolph Street.

The menu features food from around the world, including cheese and bacon loaded fries from Australia, the mighty angus burger from Canada, and a McFlurry from Brazil.

“We will be bringing not only your local favorites, but menu products that are delicious, great tasting from around the world, exclusively to this restaurant,” says Ann Wahlgren, the Vice President of Global Menu Strategy for McDonald’s.

The restaurant is located in the same building as the new McDonald’s headquarters in the 100 block of Carpenter Street in the West Loop. More than 2,000 employees will be moving into the new headquarters over the next few weeks.