Chicago (CBS) – Authorities are searching for a parolee who overpowered a guard and escaped on Chicago’s Southeast Side.

Police say the offender attacked an Illinois Department of Corrections employee around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Authorities searched the perimeter of the building on the ground and in the air around 81st and Burnham Streets.

Chicago police aren’t releasing much information about the incident at this time, but say the offender attacked an Illinois Department of Corrections employee before getting away.

German Jones, a neighborhood resident, says he heard all of the helicopters outside. “I came up to the front and happened to look to my left and seen all these police cars over here going through this white car,” said Jones.

CBS 2 News asked Jones what he thought was going on when he first heard the helicopters. He responded, “I thought somebody had got killed or something and had got away.”

The heavy police presence was prompted by a radio dispatch, saying, “81st and Burnham, I got assist police units, 81st and Burnham, IDOC officer said she was attacked by a parolee, offender fled on foot with handcuffs. Officers in a white Chevy Impala on the corner.”

Officers canvassed the neighborhood looking for the suspect, warning police in the area to be on the lookout for a man wearing all white.

“They was driving around telling us to lock our doors and stuff because someone had escaped,” said Jones.

Jones says police didn’t provide neighborhood residents with any further information other than instructions to lock doors and stay inside.

Police have not released information on if the parolee has been caught. CBS 2 tried to find out more about him and what he’s wanted for, but an IDOC spokesperson is only saying that the Department is investigating the incident and further details cannot be provided at this time.