CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people escaped from a fire burning out of control at a home in Park Manor.

Chopper 2 was overhead around 1:00 p.m. when firefighters were getting the blaze under control near on South Vernon near 71st Street.

Fire officials tell CBS 2 they found hoarder conditions inside, which hampered them from getting to the source of the fire.

Before firefighters arrived on the scene, a neighbor rushed in and grabbed three kittens.

EMTs had to give oxygen to one of the kittens. After a few minutes, it was up and walking on its own.