CHICAGO (CBS) — One of Chicago’s most iconic churches has been targeted by thieves.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said the thieves have been brazen enough to waltz into unauthorized areas of church offices at Holy Name Cathedral, and steal from the offerings.

Police said the Archdiocese reported two men were seen repeatedly trespassing at the church in March and April. When weekly collection money appeared to be coming up short, church officials discovered evidence of repeated trespassing.

It was not immediately clear if the thieves were caught on surveillance video, but police said investigators are looking for two males believed to be responsible for the crimes.

No description of the perpetrators has been released.

Area North detectives were investigating.

In the meantime, parishioners have been asked to pray while church leaders try to determine the full extent of the losses.