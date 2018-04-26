(CBS) — Bill Cosby has been found guilty on all counts in his sexual assault retrial.

The jury deliberated for two days to determine the 80-year-old actor’s fate.

During the first day of deliberations, the jury asked Judge Steven O’Neill the legal meaning of “consent.” The judge told the jurors they had already been given the definitions of the charges. On the second day of deliberations, the jury revisited the testimony of star defense witness Marguerite Jackson who said accuser Andrea Constand once spoke of framing a prominent person to score a big payday.

Cosby did not take the stand in his retrial.

Seven men and five women saw a half-dozen accusers testify that the man once revered as “America’s Dad” had a sordid secret life that involved preying on women for his own sexual gratification. And they have heard from a witness who says his chief accuser talked about framing a high-profile person to score a big payday.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault — all stemming from Andrea Constand’s allegations that he knocked her out with three pills he called “your friends” and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Each count carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Cosby has said he gave Constand 1½ tablets of the over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine Benadryl to help her relax before what he called a consensual sexual encounter.

The jury in Cosby’s first trial weighed the evidence for more than 52 hours over six days without reaching a verdict.