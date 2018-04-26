CHICAGO (CBS) – A jury in the Bill Cosby trial has reached a verdict. Here are fast facts about the verdict and the sexual assault case.

1. Bill Cosby has been found guilty on all counts.

2. Cosby faced three counts of aggravated indecent assault. CBS 3 Philly reports that “each count carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.”

JUST IN: Bill Cosby has been found guilty on all 3 counts of aggravated indecent assault; he faces up to 30 years in prison https://t.co/hzRvpUeRwv pic.twitter.com/wt34a3W93c — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 26, 2018

3. CBS News reports that Cosby paid nearly $3.4 million to Andrea Constand, the woman he was charged with sexually assaulting. District Attorney Kevin Steele revealed the payment in his opening statements.

4. In a prior trial last year that ended in June of 2017, the judge declared a mistrial, stating the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked,” according to CBS News.

5. Past admissions about drugs and sex bolstered the case against Cosby, according to CBS 2 New York. “Prosecutors used Cosby’s past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women to help bolster accuser Andrea Constand’s allegations.”