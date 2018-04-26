SPRINGFIELD, IL (Patch.com) — The first head-to-head poll of the race for Illinois governor finds incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner faces a steep uphill battle to win re-election. The first statewide poll conducted since J.B. Pritzker won the Democratic primary just over a month ago showed Rauner trailing by nearly 18 points.

If the election were held today Pritzker would defeat Rauner 49.4 percent to 31.2 percent, according to the first Illinois Poll of the general election. Another 19.4 percent of respondents were undecided or unfamiliar with the candidates.

