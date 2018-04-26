People who live or work near Holy Name Cathedral are sharing their thoughts about the skyscraper slated to go up in the parking lot across the street. (Photo: Nancy Harty/WBBM)

CHICAGO (CBS) – The investigation continues into who stole money from Holy Name Cathedral. As much as $100,000 has disappeared and the people hired to protect the church are being accused of stealing it. Church parishioners say the security firm, Monterrey, is at fault.

The security firm hired to protect Holy Name Cathedral has been working for the church for almost a decade. A company spokesperson says there have never been any problems until now.

A Monterrey security guard hired to work at the church is being accused of allowing a former guard to have access to an area where the church safe is located on more than one occasion.

According to a company spokesman, that guard has been fired.

Monterrey has been accused of failing to do their job more than once in the past few months. The buffalo Bills cut their contract after state regulators rejected the company’s license application and the Minnesota Vikings fired the firm after allegations of questionable hiring practices.

The Monterrey spokesperson says the firm is appealing the decision for both companies and calls the allegations against Monterrey a “smear campaign against us as the only minority security firm in the NFL.”

Monterrey continues to provide security at the church. Police say they are still investigating the incident.