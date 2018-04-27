CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with killing a blind man Wednesday night outside a corner store in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Friends said 50-year-old Johnny Shanklin was walking to the store to get some bread when he was gunned down around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video from across the street shows a car pull into the alley at Roosevelt and Avers. Two people emerge from the alley moments later, and open fire, sending people on the sidewalk running for cover.

“I’d say about five to seven shots rang out,” said Shanklin’s friend, Reggie Brewer. “Then I see him go down.”

Police said two men were arrested a short time later near 21st and Saint Louis, after fleeing the scene of the shooting. Officers saw a handgun being thrown from the window of their car before it crashed at 21st and Saint Louis. The two men inside were arrested after a short foot chase.

Friday morning, police said 30-year-old Dureya Lark and 22-year-old Damarcus Washington had been charged with one count each of first degree murder. Police said Lark has previous convictions for burglary, as well as drug and weapons charges; and Washington is a registered gun offender with a previous weapons conviction.

Both men were scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Friday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Shanklin’s friends said they don’t believe he was the intended target.

“I’m heartbroken over the situation,” he said. “In this area, in particular, there’s always some shooting going on; but unfortunately it happened to a guy who’s blind,” Roy Johnson said.

Johnson works as a security guard at the corner store where Shanklin was a regular.

“I walk him in with his stick all the time. He stands right here. That’s his favorite spot. He’ll stand right here, he’ll tell us what he wants, we’ll go get it for him,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Shanklin was humble and energetic, and always cracking jokes.