CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said officers responding to a call of shots fired near 63rd and Lowe around 2:45 a.m. found a 39-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody Friday morning.

Area South detectives were investigating.