CHICAGO (CBS) – A Naperville man is recovering after a search and rescue team pulled him out of his car that was submerged in water. Naperville Police say the incident happened at Winding River Drive.

Naperville’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) says they received the call from several citizens reporting the vehicle in the water.

Fire officials entered the water with rescue epuipment and quickly located the submerged man and pulled him to the surface.

The man received advanced life support care and was transported to a local hospital.

The Naperville Dive Team continued to search the vehicle and water to see if there were any other people with the man at the time the car was submerged. Naperville Police say they are able to confirm that the man was the only passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police say the man was verbal and was able to speak to paramedics when he was pulled out of the water.

His condition is not available at this time.