CHICAGO (CBS) — McCormick Place is the place to be this weekend to learn about all the latest trends in hair care and hair styling. The convention center is hosting America’s Beauty Show where cosmetologists can learn about the newest trends they’re going to be bringing to clients this year.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot joined Larry Silvestri of Mario Tricoci Salons. He’s also the president of Cosmetologists Chicago, the group that produces the show.

One of the most popular trends has to do with de-frizzing hair.

“Now there’s products that de-frizz that actually use super foods like coconut oil, avocado oil,” said Silvestri. “The most important thing is you want to towel dry your hair very well, apply the product and blow-dry.”

Another thing people who color their hair is making sure that the color lasts.

“Vivid hair colors are very popular right now,” said Silvestri who added that along with hair care, skin care also needs to be paid attention to as the weather starts to change.

“Hydration, hydration, hydration and it’s very important,” said Silvestri. “There are products built with coconut water, peptides and seaweed masks.”

Along with vivid colors with hair, bright colors are on trend, specifically orange, purple and pink hues.

“Gel finishes are very popular. They’re a lot stronger and last longer,” said Silvestri.

New lightweight tools like hairdryers and flatirons are also being presented at the show.

For more information click on America’s Beauty Show for details on the event and the featured products.