CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s prom season and a special event took place at Walter Payton College Prep for those who wanted to kick up their heels and have a good time.

The 15th annual Best Buddies prom took place on Friday. The Best Buddies club pairs each special needs student with a non-disabled peer.

While traditional proms are for seniors and their dates, this dance was for everyone to feel included and just have fun.

“We make it a prom for all four years for everyone at Best Buddies so that everyone can feel included,” said Ashley Brad, president of Best Buddies.

The students also made and put together all of the prom decorations.