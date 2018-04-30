CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men who worked as security guards at Holy Name Cathedral have been charged with stealing as much as $100,000 from the church’s collection plate.

Artemio Calderon, 25, of the Back of the Yards neighborhood; and Jarrell Patterson, 22, of the Chatham neighborhood, both have been charged with one felony count of burglary.

Police said the pair was caught on surveillance video using a church key to enter Holy Name Cathedral, and remove cash from a safe on April 15, 2018.

Both men worked for Monterrey Security. At the time of the burglary, only one of them was still a Monterrey employee.

A Monterrey spokesman said the other guard was fired after allowing his former co-worker to access an area where the church safe is located on more than one occasion.

The Archdiocese of Chicago has said, after weekly collection money appeared to be coming up short, church officials discovered evidence of two men repeatedly trespassing at Holy Name offices in March and April.

The church also discovered $100,000 was missing from collected offerings. It was unclear if any of the stolen money has been recovered.

Calderon and Patterson were due to appear for a bond hearing Monday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.