LA GRANGE (CBS) — La Grange School District 105 has issued a community alert after learning that a recently paroled mass murderer is living across from Seventh Avenue School.

Carl Reimann, 77, killed five people in 1972 and was released on parole last week.

Reimann now lists his address as 708. S. 7th Street in La Grange, according to the Illinois State Police Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Registry.

The School District placed a statement on its website:

The Board of Education has been made aware that a convicted murderer has been paroled from prison and has listed his residence at an address across the street from Seventh Avenue School. The police department is aware of this fact and is working closely with the schools to plan for increased presence during school arrival and dismissal times. We have contacted the Illinois Department of Corrections, Chief of Paroles, to express our concerns about his residence being in such close proximity to our school.

Reimann was convicted of killing five people at the Pine Village Restaurant in Yorkville in 1972. One of the victims was 16 years old.

He was released on Thursday after serving 46 years in prison. Because he was sentenced before changes in parole laws, he has been eligible for parole every few years.

According to published reports, Reimann and his accomplice, Betty Piche, were robbing the Pine Village Restaurant, when Reimann suddenly started shooting.