CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago native and Grammy winning singer, R. Kelly, is apologizing to fans after his Chicago concert was abruptly cancelled.

He released a video apology today, saying, “ I don’t know why they cancelled the show. I never heard of a show being cancelled because of rumors, but I guess there’s a first time for everything. I apologize to you guys.”

The rumors he’s referring to in his apology involves sexual misconduct allegations, a dark cloud that has followed Kelly for decades.

The R & B singer was scheduled to headline this Saturday’s 2018 “Love Jam” concert at the UIC Pavilion.

Promoters opted to pull Kelly out of the lineup that included “X-Scape” and “Lyfe Jennings.”

Refunds will be offered to those who bought tickets for the concert, upon request.

Kelly says he and his attorneys plan to get to the bottom of the rumors and the cancellation of his performance.