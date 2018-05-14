CHICAGO (CBS) – The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is less than a week away.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports some Chicagoans are traveling to England to enjoy the experience firsthand.

Officials are already decorating the streets in Windsor in preparation of the royal wedding.

“It was just this incredible being a part of history together,” says Debi Lilly.

Chicagoan Debi Lilly is traveling to Windsor to experience the royal wedding. She says she knows the scene well, as she traveled with her daughter to attend the public ceremonies for William and Kate’s nuptials in 2011.

The mom and daughter duo are making the trip again to cheer on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“It is the happiest place on Earth. The streets are covered in bunting. Everyone is celebrating. There are royal wedding tea parties at all the beautiful hotels,” recalls Lilly.

Dee Prior is one of Windsor’s busy hoteliers.

“We are all kind of full to the rafters,” says Prior. “It’s nuts.”

Prior’s B and B, Dee and Steve, in the heart of Windsor has been fully booked since January and says about half of her 14 guests are Americans.

“Americans have always loved going to England and now we have this marriage. It has highlighted the whole thing. Everyone is delighted,” claims Prior.

It’s estimated there will be nearly 8,000 street parties across England on the wedding day.