CHICAGO (CBS) – Isiah Thomas, the west-side born and raised basketball hall of famer, stopped by CBS 2 to talk about his latest business venture.

Thomas has his own line of champagne from the Cherulin Vineyards of France.

Part of the sales of the highly-rated vintage champagne will benefit the NBA Retired Players Association.

CBS 2’s Ryan Baker sat down with Thomas and tasted the champagne for himself.