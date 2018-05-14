CHICAGO (CBS) – The Shedd Aquarium is welcoming a new Magellanic penguin chick.

The Spheniscus magellanicus chick hatched on Saturday, May 12, weighing 95 grams. By day two, the chick weighed 103 grams, which is consistent with the weight gain anticipated at this early stage of development. At two to three months, the chick is expected to be the same height and weight as an adult penguin.

Magellanic Penguin Chick, 5.14.18 (Credit: Shedd Aquarium)

The chick will stay in the nest with its parents, who share brooding and feeding responsibilities equally until around 75 to 90 days.

This is the first penguin chick born at the aquarium since Diego in 2015.

According to the Shedd Aquarium, after one year, a genetic test will determine whether the chick is a boy or girl. Around that time, the chick is expected to be named.

Penguin trainers at the Shedd will continue to monitor the chick for activity, vocalizations, hyrdration levels, and more. They say technology plays a big role in this process, as sensors track the temperature and humidity in the habitat and cmaeras allow for off-site screening, which allows for less disturbance to the natural process of raising chicks.

