CHICAGO (CBS) – A seven-year-old Rhino at Brookfield Zoo began having trouble breathing in December.

Veterinarians tracked the issue to an infection from an impacted tooth.

They performed two surgeries since the diagnosis.

The rhino, named Layla, took a trip for a CT scan for a follow-up Tuesday, not an easy feat for an animal weighing 2,300 pounds.

Imaging provided vets with the information needed to perform a third surgery on Layla, which is wrapping up now.

Vets hope that Layla will be back on her feet by tonight.