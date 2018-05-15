CHICAGO (CBS) – The Village of Carpentersville no longer has an official language as the Village Board votes to repeal a former resolution.

The Village Board voted Tuesday to repeal the 2007 resolution that declared English the official language of Carpentersville. Some trustees referred to it as “righting a wrong.”

The move was welcomed by most of the people attending the meeting, but some expressed disappointment with the change.

“We want to create a positive environment. We want all of our residents to feel welcome,” stated Maria Vela, a Board Trustee.

Carpentersville resident, Tom Wall, stated, “Being in progressive America today, things are going down that road. We need to remember where we are. We are in the United States of America. English should be the language.”

The Village President says the change will not cost taxpayers anything.