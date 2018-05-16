CHICAGO (CBS) — Schools in Dixon, Illinois, were on lockdown Wednesday morning, and a suspect was in custody after firing shots at a police officer at Dixon High School

According to a statement on the city’s Facebook page, a Dixon police officer confronted a gunman at Dixon High School around 8 a.m. The suspect fired at the officer, who shot back, injuring the gunman. Dixon is located about 100 miles west of Chicago.

The suspect was arrested and being treated for his injuries.

“No students or staff were injured in the incident. The Dixon High School and all Dixon Public Schools are on lockdown. Dixon Police believe the suspect acted alone and that there is no further threat to the safety of students or staff,” Dixon officials said in a statement on Facebook.

Parents were told to go to the baseball fields in Page Park, across the street from Dixon High School, to pick up their children.

Dixon Public Schools officials said high school students were being bused from the Illinois Army National Guard Armory near the school to the baseball fields. Parents must show ID to pick up their kids.