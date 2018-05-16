CHICAGO (CBS) – The 28th Annual Taste of Chicago will include 73 vendors, including 26 new restaurants.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) say the vendors include 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-up restaurants, and 13 food trucks.
“Taste of Chicago brings together renowned restaurants from across the city to offer visitors and residents the opportunity to sample some of the greatest food in the world,” said Mayor Emanuel. “With both new restaurants and long-time favorites, it will be clear this summer why Chicago is the global culinary capital.”
There will be 26 new restaurants at Taste of Chicago this year, a more than 50 percent increase from 2017. Two long time favorites, Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone, will return after a brief hiatus, according to the Mayor’s office.
The full list of vendors is below:
Five-day restaurants:
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen
- Beat Kitchen
- Billy Goat Tavern
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Buona Beef
- Caffe Gelato
- Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill
- Chicago’s Doghouse
- Churro Factor
- Connie’s Pizza
- Die De Los Tamales
- Doom Street Eats
- Esperanza’s Kitchen Delights – New
- Franco’s Ristorante
- Frannie’s Café Inc
- Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize – New (Pop-up last year)
- Gold Coast Dogs
- Iyanze
- Kasia’s Deli
- La Bomba Restaurant
- La Mexicana
- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- O’Briens Restaurant & Bar
- Original Rainbow Cone
- Output Lounge & Sports Bar
- Porkchop
- Premier Rollin BBQ
- Ricobene’s on 26th Street
- Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs
- Star of Siam
- Texas de Brazil
- The Eli’s Cheesecake Co.
- Turtle’s Bar & Grill
- Tuscany
- Ukai Japanese Restaurant
- Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant
- Yum Dum
Pop-up Restaurants:
- Aloha Wagon
- Bee Nana LLC
- bettyBOT Shop
- BITES
- Blackwood BBQ
- Broken English Taco Pub
- Chiya Chai Café
- Classic Cobbler
- Get Off The Couch Catering
- Grill City (Seafood City)
- Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls
- Josephine’s Cookin’
- Just Salad Chicago
- MAD Social
- Papa Luke’s Gravy Balls
- Pork & Mindy’s
- Seoul Taco
- So Forking Great
- Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant
- These Wingz? –
- Warm Belly Bakery
- Wok N Chop
- Wood Fire Counter
Food Trucks:
- American Glory Food Truck Chicago
- Auntie Vee’s
- Aztec Dave’s Food Truck
- Beavers Coffee + Donuts
- CheSa’s Gluten Free Food Truck, LLC – New
- Da Lobsta
- Giordano’s
- Harold’s Chicken
- La Cocinita Food Truck
- Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp
- Sausagefest
- Smokin’ BBQ Kitchen
- The Fat Shallot
- The Lifeway Kefir Shop
Vendors are also offering healthier food selections, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.
Admission to the Taste of Chicago is free, and tickets for food and beverages can be purchased in strips of 14 tickets for $10.
“Taste of Chicago showcases the city’s stellar culinary scene by uniting a diverse set of restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups,” said Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. “The Association has been a part of Taste since its inception, and we’re proud to welcome visitors to beautiful Grant Park year after year. It’s a time-honored summer festival that truly captures Chicago’s hospitable spirit and exciting range of culinary offerings.”
The event is set to take place July 11-15 in Grant Park.