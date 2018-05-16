CHICAGO (CBS) – The 28th Annual Taste of Chicago will include 73 vendors, including 26 new restaurants.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) say the vendors include 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-up restaurants, and 13 food trucks.

“Taste of Chicago brings together renowned restaurants from across the city to offer visitors and residents the opportunity to sample some of the greatest food in the world,” said Mayor Emanuel. “With both new restaurants and long-time favorites, it will be clear this summer why Chicago is the global culinary capital.”

There will be 26 new restaurants at Taste of Chicago this year, a more than 50 percent increase from 2017. Two long time favorites, Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone, will return after a brief hiatus, according to the Mayor’s office.

The full list of vendors is below:

Five-day restaurants:

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen

Beat Kitchen

Billy Goat Tavern

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Buona Beef

Caffe Gelato

Carbon Live Fire Mexican Grill

Chicago’s Doghouse

Churro Factor

Connie’s Pizza

Die De Los Tamales

Doom Street Eats

Esperanza’s Kitchen Delights – New

Franco’s Ristorante

Frannie’s Café Inc

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize – New (Pop-up last year)

Gold Coast Dogs

Iyanze

Kasia’s Deli

La Bomba Restaurant

La Mexicana

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

O’Briens Restaurant & Bar

Original Rainbow Cone

Output Lounge & Sports Bar

Porkchop

Premier Rollin BBQ

Ricobene’s on 26th Street

Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs

Star of Siam

Texas de Brazil

The Eli’s Cheesecake Co.

Turtle’s Bar & Grill

Tuscany

Ukai Japanese Restaurant

Vee-Vee’s African Restaurant

Yum Dum

Pop-up Restaurants:

Aloha Wagon

Bee Nana LLC

bettyBOT Shop

BITES

Blackwood BBQ

Broken English Taco Pub

Chiya Chai Café

Classic Cobbler

Get Off The Couch Catering

Grill City (Seafood City)

Hakka Bakka Indian Kati Rolls

Josephine’s Cookin’

Just Salad Chicago

MAD Social

Papa Luke’s Gravy Balls

Pork & Mindy’s

Seoul Taco

So Forking Great

Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant

These Wingz? –

Warm Belly Bakery

Wok N Chop

Wood Fire Counter

Food Trucks:

American Glory Food Truck Chicago

Auntie Vee’s

Aztec Dave’s Food Truck

Beavers Coffee + Donuts

CheSa’s Gluten Free Food Truck, LLC – New

Da Lobsta

Giordano’s

Harold’s Chicken

La Cocinita Food Truck

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Sausagefest

Smokin’ BBQ Kitchen

The Fat Shallot

The Lifeway Kefir Shop

Vendors are also offering healthier food selections, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Admission to the Taste of Chicago is free, and tickets for food and beverages can be purchased in strips of 14 tickets for $10.

“Taste of Chicago showcases the city’s stellar culinary scene by uniting a diverse set of restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups,” said Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. “The Association has been a part of Taste since its inception, and we’re proud to welcome visitors to beautiful Grant Park year after year. It’s a time-honored summer festival that truly captures Chicago’s hospitable spirit and exciting range of culinary offerings.”

The event is set to take place July 11-15 in Grant Park.