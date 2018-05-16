CHICAGO (CBS)–Ogilvie Transportation Center has reopened after the building was evacuated around midday Wednesday while a Chicago Police bomb squad investigated two unattended bags.

The bags were found around 10:30 a.m. on the station’s second floor. Shortly after noon, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis confirmed nothing dangerous was found and the building was being reopened.

UPDATE: CFD spokesman says the situation at #Ogilvie is “ok.”

No description yet of what was in the two unattended suitcases. Workers still outside building. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zSlAhLUKFY — Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) May 16, 2018

Metra trains going in and out of the station were halted for about 90 minutes while police investigated.

Some office workers who were outside during the ordeal told CBS 2’s Jim Williams they were worried about their coworkers upstairs, who were not being allowed to leave the building.

A portion of Madison Street was closed to traffic during the investigation. It has since been reopened.