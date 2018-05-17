CHICAGO (CBS) – A popular Chicago restaurant is expected to open for business tomorrow.

Today ComEd crews and volunteers helped restore electricity to Captain’s Hard Time Dining after burglars stole the restaurant’s copper wiring Tuesday night.

A local union donated supplies and labor to get the eatery back up and running.

Surveillance footage shows a man approaching the building with a ladder shortly before 10:30 Tuesday night.

“To have someone violate us like this, it hurts,” said Victor Love, the restaurant owner’s son. “But the upside of it is, is that for all the good that has come out of this place and out of the community from this place, the community has had our back.“

The owner says repair estimates range between $10,000 to $20,000.