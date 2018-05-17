CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is on the scene where a woman is being rescued after falling at Starved Rock State Park.

The woman was found at the bottom of Wildcat Canyon. Officials say she was bleeding from her head.

It is unclear how she fell and how bad her injuries are at this time.

Wildcat Canyon is the largest drop at the park at 125 feet.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Chopper 2 observed a person on a stretcher being transferred into an ambulance.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.