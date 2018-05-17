CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man who was found dead inside a car parked in a Kankakee auto repair facility after a fire Thursday morning had been shot, according to the coroner’s office.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s office said an autopsy determined Anthony Spitzig, of Manteno, had been shot in the head.

Spitzig was found dead in a vehicle parked inside a commercial building being used as an auto repair facility at Harrison and Locust streets, after firefighters put out a large fire Thursday morning.

The fire started around 5:15 a.m., and firefighters at first were unable to get inside the building, due to the heavy smoke and flames.

After the fire was out, crews found Spitzig dead inside the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.