(CBS) — At least ten people are dead after a school shooting Friday morning in Santa Fe, Texas. The governor says the suspect walked into the school with his father’s shotgun and revolver under a long coat then opened fire.

Students were in their first period classes when the shooting started.

“I heard so many people saying it was gunshots and that people were dead,” stated a student.

Someone pulled the fire alarm and students ran for their lives. Sophomore Dakota Schrader ran into nearby woods for cover.

“I shouldn’t be feeling like this at my school. This is my daily life and I shouldn’t be going through this,” stated Schrader.

At least ten people were killed, including Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan, and substitute teacher Ann Perkins.

The suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace office.

“He gave himself up and admitted he didn’t have the courage to commit suicide,” stated Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott says there were no real warning signs about the suspected shooter aside from a “born to kill t-shirt” on his Facebook page.

Senior Wesley Hill knows Pagourtzis from driving class. “I didn’t have any problems with him,” he said. “I thought he was a cool guy. He was an interesting guy. He was very smart.”

Police say Pagourtzis also booby-trapped the school and surrounding areas with pipe bombs and pressure cookers that search teams are tracking down.