CHICAGO (CBS) – The royal wedding is about eight hours away.

600 guests will fill St. George’s Chapel in Windsor tomorrow for the ceremony.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports Chicagoans are already getting prepped for the royal revelry.

Beyond the royal standard and behind the door of the decked-out North Center house, Colleen Mueller is prepping for her royal wedding day party.

“I’m making biscuits and gravy,” said Mueller.

From Harry and Meghan cocktail napkins, to the same champagne the future duchess picked for her big day, Colleen and her husband John are going all out for their watch party.

The Muellers English enthusiasm comes, in part, from six years of living in London.

At Northwestern University, Meghan Markle’s alma mater, about 100 people attended a Q and A about the monarchy, followed by tea, including Nancy Cuniff and her hat.

“When the tea party came out, I thought well I thought it’s time to pull it out of the closet and wear it. I did [pull it out for the royal wedding,] said Cuniff.

A Northwestern student tells CBS 2 she didn’t even know the royal wedding was tomorrow until she attended the lecture. As for the Mueller’s party, they’re expecting at least 40 people at 4 a.m.

CBSChicago.com will stream live coverage of the royal wedding Saturday morning, starting around 3 a.m.