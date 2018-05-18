SANTA FE, Texas (CBS) — The suspect in a deadly shooting rampage at a Texas high school Friday morning has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, law enforcement sources told CBS News. Ten people were killed and ten were wounded in the shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School south of Houston, officials said.

School district Police Chief Walter Braun said that explosive devices were found in the school and surrounding area. Police found pressure cookers and pipe bombs around the school, one law enforcement source told CBS News.

A federal law enforcement source said there was still an active search for explosives, CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports. Several law enforcement agencies are searching a mobile home less than three miles away where records show the teen lived, reports CBS affiliate KHOU.

Sources confirm to Pegues that law enforcement is searching property related to the suspected gunman.

A school resource officer was shot and injured in the shooting, CBS News has learned. Another law enforcement officer was also reported injured but was not shot.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a male suspect, who he didn’t identify, was in custody and a person of interest was detained and questioned. Both were believed to be students at the school.

Pagourtzis plays on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church.

Pagourtzis’ social media pages showed images of guns. He recently posted a photo wearing a t-shirt reading “Born to Kill” and there were also photos of a long green jacket with Nazi regalia, KHOU reports.

Student Damon Rabon told CBSN he was one classroom away from where the shooting happened in the art hall during first period. Rabon said the substitute teacher went out and looked and saw the shooter, who he described as a short male wearing a black trench coat carrying a backpack and armed with a sawed-off shotgun.

Rabon didn’t name the shooter but said he believed him to be a former student, either a sophomore or a junior. He described him as a quiet and “weird” type of guy who stood out because he wore a trench coat every day.

Neighbors of the suspect told KHOU Pagourtzis lived at the mobile home with his family, who usually kept to themselves.

A woman who answered the phone at a number associated with the Pagourtzis family declined to speak with the AP.

She said: “Give us our time right now, thank you.”

This is a developing story.