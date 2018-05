How You Can Celebrate The Royal Wedding In ChicagoRoyal wedding fever is hitting Chicago hard.

Mother Of Kankakee Murder Victim: 'I Want Them To Burn In Hell For Taking My Rock'Police say they found a body after putting out the fire around 5:15 a.m. Thursday. Officers say the man found inside was murdered.

Family Of Abducted Baby Pleading 'Just Do The Right Thing'For the first time, the family of the missing infant is speaking out after their baby was abducted by her biological mother.

2 Fatally Shot In Back Of The Yards NeighborhoodChicago Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed on Chicago's South side Friday night.

Chicagoans Prepare For Royal Wedding Watch PartiesCBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports Chicagoans are already getting prepped for the royal revelry.

Cook Co. Officials Alarmed By Number Of Violent Offenders On The Loose From Electronic MonitoringThere is a call for change following the CBS 2 Investigator report Monday that showed how dangerous offenders and gun offenders are cutting and running from electronic monitoring.

Young Boy With Autism Abused By His School Bus Aide and DriverNicky O'Toole has autism and struggles to communicate. For months, when he was just nine years old, he was hit and threatened by his school bus aide and driver. CBS 2's Dave Savini exposes the video and all that happened to this child.

2 Investigators: Dating Service HeartbreakThey were looking for love, but instead say they got ripped off by dating services charging big bucks for their match making services.

Santa Fe High School Shooting: Suspect ID'd As Dimitrios PagourtzisThe suspect in a deadly shooting rampage at a Texas high school Friday morning has been identified as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, law enforcement sources told CBS News.

Plane Crashes In Havana, Cuba, With 110 Passengers On BoardA Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana on Friday with 104 passengers and nine crew aboard, coming to rest in a farm field where firefighters sprayed the charred fuselage with hoses. There was no immediate word on casualties.