CHICAGO (AP) — With the worst record in baseball, there hasn’t been much to celebrate for the Chicago White Sox this season.

That made their comeback win Saturday night more satisfying.

Jose Abreu homered and had three hits, Lucas Giolito tossed six effective innings and the White Sox rallied from an early deficit for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Abreu went 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs. Daniel Palka added a two-run triple for Chicago, which has won two of three.

“We happen to be getting some results right now that are really positive, and we’re happy about that,” manager Rick Renteria said.

Giolito (3-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in six innings to win his second straight start. The 23-year-old right-hander has allowed three runs or less in four of his last five starts.

“It’s been a pretty weird year so far, a lot of negative points, but I feel really good about this one today,” Giolito said. “Being able to make an adjustment mid-game and then feel very comfortable out there and be able to fill up the strike zone.

“It’s definitely a good one to build off of going into the next one.”

Bruce Rondon pitched a scoreless seventh, Jace Fry retired four straight batters and Nate Jones got the final two outs for his third save.

Jurickson Profar had a double and two RBIs for Texas.

Ariel Jurado (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his major league debut for the Rangers.

“Loved what we saw,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “Loved how he stayed calm even when he gave up runs.”

Texas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on run-scoring doubles by Profar and Rougned Odor. The lead grew to 3-0 in the third on an unearned run following Yoan Moncada’s error.

Jurado retired six of the first seven batters he faced to get through the first two innings smoothly.

“I didn’t have any nerves, because I didn’t have that much time and I took it as another start for me,” he said through a translator.

After allowing a leadoff double to Omar Narvaez in the bottom of the third, the 22-year-old retired the next two batters and appeared on the verge of escaping unscathed. The final out, though, proved elusive.

Yolmer Sanchez walked before Abreu and Matt Davidson each had a run-scoring single to make it 3-2. Palka then hit a two-run triple off the base of the wall in left-center to put Chicago on top, 4-3.

Giolito allowed just two baserunners in his final three innings to make the runs stand up.

Abreu’s solo blast in the seventh made it 5-3.

ROSTER MOVES

To make room for Jurado on the active roster, Texas put LHP Matt Moore (right knee soreness) on the 10-day DL. Moore allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits in 3 2/3 innings on Friday.

Chicago recalled RHP Dylan Covey and IF Jose Rodon from Triple-A Charlotte. Following Friday’s game, RHP Carson Fulmer was optioned to Charlotte and OF Nicky Delmonico (fractured right hand) was put on the 10-day DL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels, scratched from the opener of the series on Thursday with neck stiffness, will start Tuesday night against the Yankees in New York.

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (offseason shoulder surgery) began a rehab assignment Saturday night with Class-A Kannapolis. He allowed one run on three hits in five innings.

UP NEXT

RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-3, 3.50 ERA) takes the mound in the finale on Sunday as Chicago looks to win its first series since taking three of five from Kansas City from April 26-29. Lopez is winless despite allowing two earned runs or less in six of his eight starts. LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 5.61) pitches for Texas.

