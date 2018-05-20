CHICAGO (CBS) — Three children are taken from a home in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Police say they found the children alone in conditions that could only be described as “horrible.”

A concerned citizen tipped off police to a home on North Harding Saturday evening.

Authorities discovered three children there, ages three, five and seven. There was no adult present in the home. Police say the children were living in a house full of problems including dangerous mold.

“At first they weren’t speaking to the police because they were scared,” said neighbor Luisa Johnson.

The children were taken to a hospital for evaluation. No one has been arrested.