CHICAGO (CBS) — New high-definition cameras are ready to go on several CTA train lines. It’s part of the city’s plan to improve safety and security.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the details.

Some of the new high-definition cameras will go up at the Clark/Lake CTA station. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said by adding 600 new high-definition cameras, it will provide a safe and comfortable traveling experience for riders.

In the past, riders have reported crime on the train, from robberies to assaults.

The CTA is adding new cameras along the Blue Line stations including O’Hare, Jefferson Park, Belmont and Logan Square. Cameras will also go up in the Red and Blue Line subway.