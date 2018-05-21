By Ed Curran
Filed Under:flood warnings, rain total, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several counties around Illinois and Wisconsin.

Flood warnings are in effect all afternoon in Kane, Kendall, and Lake Counties. There is a flood warning in effect until 10:30 pm in Will County.

Cook County and Kenosha County have flood warnings in effect until Tuesday morning.

The NWS reports as of 10:47 am, O’Hare received almost 0.9 inches of rain in about 25 minutes.

