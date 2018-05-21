CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several counties around Illinois and Wisconsin.

Flood warnings are in effect all afternoon in Kane, Kendall, and Lake Counties. There is a flood warning in effect until 10:30 pm in Will County.

Cook County and Kenosha County have flood warnings in effect until Tuesday morning.

The NWS reports as of 10:47 am, O’Hare received almost 0.9 inches of rain in about 25 minutes.

Some rivers in the north & west metro are on the rise. For forecasts: https://t.co/y1gMD6Df1b pic.twitter.com/FLnzFZ2rXO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 21, 2018

Heavy rain & embedded thunder moving over #Chicago metro is causing very efficient rain rates. As of 10:47am, O’Hare had received almost 0.9″ of rain in about 25 mins. Also, very low visibility occurring with heavy rainfall, with O’Hare at 1/4 mile for several mins.#ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 21, 2018

Flood Warning in effect from 1030 PM in Will County @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/KCbuToChS5 — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 21, 2018

Flood Warning in effect from Monday afternoon in Lake County @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/HPFIpPlHag — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) May 21, 2018

Flood Warning in effect from early Tuesday in Cook County @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/WXzSLAQrO5