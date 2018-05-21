PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The principal of New Jersey’s Cherry Hill High School East has issued an apology after some words on the school’s senior prom tickets drew criticism.

The tickets told students to “party like it’s 1776,” because the dance is being held at the National Constitution Center.

“It was insensitive and irresponsible not to appreciate that not all communities can celebrate what life was like in 1776. I especially apologize to our African American students, whom I have let down by not initially recognizing the inappropriateness of this wording,” principal Dennis Perry explained in a letter to the community.

Students who attend the prom will receive commemorative tickets with a new design.

(H/T: CBS Philly)