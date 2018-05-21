CBS (CHICAGO)–A neighbor who looked into the window of a Winfield home where police found three bodies today saw blood and called police, according to his wife.

Katie Earls told CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos Monday she went to the home and rang the doorbell after hearing a dog’s non-stop barking. After no one answered, she sent her husband over.

“When he looked into the kitchen—there was blood,” Earls said.

The bodies were discovered in the home on Jefferson Street near Childs Street and Winfield Road Monday morning.

Police have not released the names of the victims or a cause of death.

The home is still an active investigation scene and police said there is no danger to the public.

Neighbors said an elderly couple has lived in the home for many years. Their son also lived in the home, although it’s not known for how long.

“I’ve been here 22 years and I’ve never heard any yelling or anything bad going on in the house,” Earls said. “It’s always been very peaceful—you know, they’re elderly and they just love everybody.”

Winfield Police are expected to provide an update Tuesday.