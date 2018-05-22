CHICAGO (CBS) — 1,000 additional police officers will be patrolling around Chicago Memorial Day weekend to try to curb a historically violent start to the summer.

Chicago Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson, stated, “We are taking strong steps to keep our streets safe from the sound of gunshots.”

Patrols will increase along the lakefront, in city parks, and in neighborhoods. There will also be more foot and bike patrols.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Chicago resident, Mario Gonzalez. “The city always needs a little extra protection, especially around the holidays and celebrations because there is such an influx of people, especially in the downtown area.”

There will also be a crackdown on area expressways. Illinois State Police will be looking for drunk and distracted drivers, as well as those not wearing seatbelts.

Jen Brown, a Chicago resident of four years, believes the initiative is needed.

She said, “A lot of Chicagoans just jump in their cars and they don’t have their seatbelts on and it just creates a lot of trouble when they get into accidents. It wreaks havoc, so I think it’s an important initiative.”

Johnson says his department is also joining forces with federal law enforcement and prosecutors.

U.S. Attorney, John Lausch, stated, “For those people who choose another path, carjackings, shootings, violence, drugs – we will find you and we will hold you accountable and we will bring justice to you.”

“We can’t do it alone,” said ATF Special Agent In Charge, Celinez Nunez. “We are asking the public to call anonymous tips if you know about violent offenders.”

The Chicago Police Department says adding extra patrols during Memorial Day Weekend is not a new initiative.

About 1,300 officers were added at the same time last year. Officials say what is new, however, is adding additional paramedics.

Chicago Fire Department will add additional paramedic teams, as well as a diver equipped with a helicopter at the lakefront.