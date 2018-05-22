CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot, one of them fatally, at a gas station in the Avondale neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. at a Shell station at the intersection of Belmont and Sacramento.

Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of people who arrived at the gas station in different cars. Four people were wounded when the two groups opened fire on each other.

A clerk at the gas station said he heard as many as eight shots. When he looked out the window, he saw two victims lying on the ground outside.

Police said two other victims were found shot a block away from the scene in a Honda, which was parked at Belmont and Albany.

All four victims were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition.

A 25-year-old man who was shot several times in the torso, later was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A 37-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds was in serious condition at the same hospital.

A 24-year-old woman who was shot in the neck, and a 20-year-old man who was shot in the body both were in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Detectives were reviewing video from private and city surveillance cameras.